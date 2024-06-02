Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 388,327 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 388,327 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after buying an additional 95,316 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. 17,322,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,794,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

