Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,641 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,467,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Five9 by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 383,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Five9 by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after acquiring an additional 330,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 966.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 315,867 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $46.76. 1,368,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,056. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.85. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

