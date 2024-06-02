Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 366,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.30. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.