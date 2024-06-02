Algorand Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.51 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $26.43 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00051998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,172,383,358 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.