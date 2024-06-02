Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 143.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Align Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Align Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Align Technology by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Align Technology stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,968. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.40 and a 200 day moving average of $278.93.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

