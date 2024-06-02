Alliance Global Partners Lowers Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $20.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.69.

Verastem Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Verastem has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Further Reading

