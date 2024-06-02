Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $314,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,946 shares in the company, valued at $516,280.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $314,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,280.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,134,167 shares of company stock valued at $187,386,684. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $37.32. 305,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,552. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.68. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $38.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

