Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Shares of MNDY traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,370. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 594.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average is $202.90.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

