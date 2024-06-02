Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GH. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The company had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

