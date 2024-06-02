Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $409,000 in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $1,559,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,716,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,010,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.