Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $409,000 in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $1,559,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,716,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,010,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance
Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $24.75.
Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics
In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.