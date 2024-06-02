Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,371 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total transaction of $3,032,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,921 shares of company stock valued at $25,490,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.40. The stock had a trading volume of 869,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,807. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day moving average is $209.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DUOL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.33.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

