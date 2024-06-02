Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,760 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 497,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480,942 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,267,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 596,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,338,000 after purchasing an additional 301,528 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.61. 290,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,704. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $105.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

