Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Okta by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.68. 4,041,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.48. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.81.

In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

