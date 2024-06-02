Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wix.com Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,141. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $174.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 141.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $127.35.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
