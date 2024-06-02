Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 431.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3,062.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAMT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Camtek Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $109.49.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

