Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 37.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 248,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 9,612.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. 2,455,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,256. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. Research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

