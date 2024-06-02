Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 24,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amcor Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 39,224,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,730,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 1,619.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Amcor by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

