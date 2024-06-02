Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Position Reduced by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameresco by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,650,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 23.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

AMRC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 503,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,817. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

