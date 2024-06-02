American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

AXP traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,102,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,172. The company has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.