American Investment Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,418 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VYM traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.00. 657,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.