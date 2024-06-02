American Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,788,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 610,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 83,210 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 112,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 804,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 246,992 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,200 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

