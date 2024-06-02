American Investment Services Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,972. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

