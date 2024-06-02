American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 54,919 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,919 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,319 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,745,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 853,760 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,258,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after purchasing an additional 707,460 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,563,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,622,000 after purchasing an additional 701,498 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,211. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

