American Investment Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $83.24. 4,176,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.