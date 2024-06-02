American Investment Services Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 333,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

