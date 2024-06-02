American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.2% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VUG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $357.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

