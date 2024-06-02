American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.66.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
