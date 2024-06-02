American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.66.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

