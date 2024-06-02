Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Short Interest Update

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 178,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 80,466 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

