Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.85. 4,488,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.82 and a 200 day moving average of $286.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

