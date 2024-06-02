AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.47% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after buying an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $19,864,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $12,905,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 368,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 171,217 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 722,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,754. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

