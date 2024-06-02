Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $143.00

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.98). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.83), with a volume of 90,727 shares trading hands.
Amryt Pharma Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company has a market cap of £457.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.
About Amryt Pharma
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
