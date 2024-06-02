ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 19.4% in May

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANA Stock Performance

Shares of ALNPY opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ANA will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

