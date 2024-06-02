Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $27.57

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

IIIV stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,949.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

