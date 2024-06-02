Analyzing DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) and Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Técnicas Reunidas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Técnicas Reunidas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Técnicas Reunidas shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Técnicas Reunidas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.27 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.76 Técnicas Reunidas N/A N/A N/A $2.34 3.31

Técnicas Reunidas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Técnicas Reunidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Técnicas Reunidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10% Técnicas Reunidas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Técnicas Reunidas beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A., an engineering and construction company, designs and manages industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations, and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants. The Power segment provides consulting, engineering, procurement, and construction services for a range of electricity generating plants comprising conventional thermal plants, combined cycle power plants, gasification integrated plants with combined cycle, nuclear plants, co-generators, solar plants, fuel cells, solid waste plants, and biomass technology plants, as well as plant operation and maintenance services; and supplies turnkey plants. The Other Industries segment undertakes projects in various areas that include airports, industrial facilities, and desalination and water treatment plants, as well as projects for public authorities and other organizations, including management of car parks and sports centers. Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. is also involved in the real estate development, commercial development, and machinery wholesale business; and technical assistance, construction supervision, project management, technical management, and start-up and training activities. The company was formerly known as Lummus Española, S.A. and changed its name to Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. in 1972. Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

