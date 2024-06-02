Analyzing ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) & Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) and Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

ProFrac has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal Dive International has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Cal Dive International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac -5.35% -1.00% -0.40% Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

12.8% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ProFrac and Cal Dive International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.44%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Cal Dive International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.63 billion 0.59 -$97.70 million ($0.93) -10.34 Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cal Dive International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

Summary

Cal Dive International beats ProFrac on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Cal Dive International

(Get Free Report)

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.