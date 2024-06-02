Analyzing X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and TScan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 263.04%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than TScan Therapeutics.

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and TScan Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$101.17 million ($0.70) -1.44 TScan Therapeutics $21.05 million 21.47 -$89.22 million ($1.28) -6.68

TScan Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -275.36% -85.07% TScan Therapeutics -653.50% -61.13% -34.53%

Volatility and Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia. The company is also developing X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 dependent disorders and primary immunodeficiencies; and X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of blood-brain barrier diseases. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.