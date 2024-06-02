Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Up 14.5% in May

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Appian by 18.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Appian by 157.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Appian by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. Appian has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

