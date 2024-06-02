AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Short Interest Update

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 468,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,467,171. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,171.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $147.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.16. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

