Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned 0.11% of Aramark worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Aramark by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 62,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

