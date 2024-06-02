Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

ACLX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Arcellx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $633,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arcellx news, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $633,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,680 shares of company stock valued at $43,580,586. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 292.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 185,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,514,000 after purchasing an additional 84,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 951.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.