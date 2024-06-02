Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $12.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.86 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $333,574.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,078.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,234.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,145. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,020,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

