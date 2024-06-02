Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 35,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Ardelyx Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. 3,898,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,146. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In related news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $664,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,435.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,455 shares of company stock worth $3,161,145. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,183.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 506,872 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 1,082,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 97,951 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $9,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

