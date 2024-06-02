Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Ark has a market cap of $145.27 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001178 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000947 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001206 BTC.

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,220,990 coins and its circulating supply is 181,221,768 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

