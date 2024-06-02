Art de Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.15 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Art de Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 64.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,370,477 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.02707904 USD and is down -21.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,526,241.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

