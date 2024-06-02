Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.
Asante Gold Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of ASGOF opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.99. Asante Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$1.45.
Asante Gold Company Profile
