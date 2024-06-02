ASD Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.70 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $35.70 million and $2.53 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011453 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,886.74 or 1.00008887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012036 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00112466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05581977 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,256,243.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

