Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 57,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Assure Stock Up 5.2 %
IONM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 346,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,256. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.
