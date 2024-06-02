AST SpaceMobile Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 61,619 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 579% compared to the average daily volume of 9,072 call options.

ASTS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $8.28 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

