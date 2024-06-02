Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27,298.43

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Astrafer has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Astrafer has a total market cap of $12.12 million and $27,298.43 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.07697323 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $32,233.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

