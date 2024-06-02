Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Upgraded by Baird R W to Strong-Buy

Baird R W upgraded shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASTH. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Astrana Health Price Performance

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Astrana Health has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $45.71.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $404.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

